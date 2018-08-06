A fire that erupted at the Upper Valley Waste Disposal landfill in Calistoga produced towering smoke over the Upvalley but was corraled in less than an hour, according to Calistoga Fire.
The blaze was reported at 5:35 p.m. at the landfill at 4380 Silverado Trail North, according to Calistoga firefighter Andrew O’Shaughnessy. Ten engines, including three water tenders, were called to the scene, as well as an air tanker, he said.
Crews contained the blaze before 6:30 p.m., and no injuries or structural damage were reported, said O’Shaughnessy.
Despite the fire’s brief duration, the resulting smoke formed a plume that was visible for several miles in northern Napa County, witnesses said.