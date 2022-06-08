Fire breaks out at Chevron gas station in Angwin

Updated at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday — Firefighters battled a blaze that erupted at a service station near an Angwin intersection late Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The structure fire broke out at the Chevron at 111 Howell Mountain Road near College Avenue, the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames were contained to the structure, and the fire posed no further threat to the community of Angwin, according to the agency.

First responder scanner traffic indicated the blaze broke out shortly before 4:38 p.m. while a vehicle was being serviced at the Chevron, and that the flames were contained by about 5 p.m.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued a Nixle alert at 5:05 p.m. reporting a fire at a commercial building at the Howell Mountain-College intersection. Passers-by were asked to avoid the area to avoid interfering with first responders heading to the scene.

