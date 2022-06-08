 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire breaks out at Chevron gas station in Angwin

  Updated
  • 0
A fire erupted at the Chevron service station at Howell Mountain Road and College Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department.

 Dave Mosher photo

Updated at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday — Firefighters battled a blaze that erupted at a service station near an Angwin intersection late Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The structure fire broke out at the Chevron at 111 Howell Mountain Road near College Avenue, the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames were contained to the structure, and the fire posed no further threat to the community of Angwin, according to the agency.

First responder scanner traffic indicated the blaze broke out shortly before 4:38 p.m. while a vehicle was being serviced at the Chevron, and that the flames were contained by about 5 p.m.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued a Nixle alert at 5:05 p.m. reporting a fire at a commercial building at the Howell Mountain-College intersection. Passers-by were asked to avoid the area to avoid interfering with first responders heading to the scene.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

