Fire breaks out at The Bowl encampment in Napa; no injuries reported

A fire erupted Saturday afternoon in Napa at the homeless encampment known as The Bowl, but fire crews were able to contain the flames within an hour and with no injuries, according to authorities.

Napa’s dispatch center began receiving multiple 911 calls at about 1:15 p.m., reporting a large column of smoke and flames reaching 15 feet high from the area west of the OLE Health Clinic on Hartle Court, Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn said in a news release. The area, also called the fish bowl, has recently been home to about 20 to 30 unhoused people, the Napa Valley Register reported last month.

Some reports to dispatchers described the sound of popping canisters amid the Bowl’s tents, according to Colburn. An encampment resident, who declined to be named, said he was in his home when he heard about four explosions and saw flames shoot in the air before he fled.

An engine crew arriving at the encampment encountered heavy black smoke and what the fire department described as several tents on fire, and reports about the blaze came from as far as Westwood Hills and the Napa Valley Expo, which was hosting the second day of the BottleRock music festival, said Colburn.