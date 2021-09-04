 Skip to main content
Fire breaks out at The Bowl encampment in Napa; no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at The Bowl encampment in Napa; no injuries reported

Fire at the Bowl encampment in Napa

A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed at least one home in the Napa homeless encampment known as The Bowl, west of the South Napa Century Center and east of the Napa River. No injuries were reported.

 Howard Yune, Register

A fire erupted Saturday afternoon in Napa at the homeless encampment known as The Bowl, but fire crews were able to contain the flames within an hour and with no injuries, according to authorities.

Napa’s dispatch center began receiving multiple 911 calls at about 1:15 p.m., reporting a large column of smoke and flames reaching 15 feet high from the area west of the OLE Health Clinic on Hartle Court, Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn said in a news release. The area, also called the fish bowl, has recently been home to about 20 to 30 unhoused people, the Napa Valley Register reported last month.

Some reports to dispatchers described the sound of popping canisters amid the Bowl’s tents, according to Colburn. An encampment resident, who declined to be named, said he was in his home when he heard about four explosions and saw flames shoot in the air before he fled.

An engine crew arriving at the encampment encountered heavy black smoke and what the fire department described as several tents on fire, and reports about the blaze came from as far as Westwood Hills and the Napa Valley Expo, which was hosting the second day of the BottleRock music festival, said Colburn.

Firefighters immediately pulled hose lines to fight the blaze, but had difficulties because of debris at the site and its distance from roadways, according to the statement. However, they were able to limit most of the fire to debris within the encampment and prevent its spread into vegetation, taking about an hour to control the fire and mop it up, Colburn said. No injuries were reported.

A reporter’s inspection of the bowl about an hour and a half later revealed what appeared to be one destroyed home site, reduced to blackened wood scraps, charred mattress coils, and a molten water cooler bottle and plastic tote container.

Although several early callers reported that some residents were trapped in their tents by the fire and unable to escape, those reports were untrue and no ambulance was needed, Colburn said in the Napa Fire statement.

Napa County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Ryan Woolworth explains Napa County's new Zonehaven evacuation system. Video courtesy of Napa County Sheriff's Office. #KnowYourZone

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

