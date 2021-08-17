 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire breaks out in American Canyon mobile home; no injuries reported

Fire breaks out in American Canyon mobile home; no injuries reported

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Fire District sign
Register file photo

Flames broke out Tuesday afternoon in a mobile home in American Canyon, authorities reported.

The American Canyon Fire Protection District was called at about 12:28 p.m. to the home in the 200 block of American Canyon Road, and firefighters began arriving three minutes later, the agency said in a news release. Although an early report stated an infant was trapped in the burning home, no one was trapped and all of the occupants were safely evacuated, according to the department.

The Napa County and Vallejo fire departments joined in the firefighting effort, and no other structures were damaged, according to the statement. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The Napa Fire Department has put together an educational video parody based on the original Talking Heads' song and video titled “Burning Down the House”. Their version is called "“Don’t Burn Down Your House.”

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News