Fire breaks out in American Canyon mobile home; no injuries reported

The American Canyon Fire Protection District was called at about 12:28 p.m. to the home in the 200 block of American Canyon Road, and firefighters began arriving three minutes later, the agency said in a news release. Although an early report stated an infant was trapped in the burning home, no one was trapped and all of the occupants were safely evacuated, according to the department.