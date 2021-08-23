 Skip to main content
Fire breaks out in garage of Napa home; no injuries reported

House fire in Napa

A Napa Fire crew used a circular saw to cut into the door of a garage on Lugo Lane, where a fire broke out before sunrise Monday. No injuries were reported.

The residents of a Napa house escaped injury after a fire began in the garage before dawn Monday, according to Napa Fire.

Firefighting crews were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to Lugo Lane near Saratoga Avenue, where they found smoke filling a garage that had been converted to living space, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn. A firefighter used a circular saw to cut a hole in the garage door, which was disabled and could not be rolled open.

A sprinkler system contained the flames to the garage, and firefighters stayed at the scene for about 2 ½ hours putting out remaining hot spots in walls, Colburn said.

A person in the garage area heard an alarm sound and notified other residents, and all were able to leave the home uninjured, according to Colburn.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Monday's residential fire was the second in the city to be contained by sprinklers in less than 24 hours, according to Napa Fire. Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, a sprinkler system helped put out flames inside an apartment at a senior housing center in the 1400 block of Redwood Road, although the resulting water flow forced about 10 other units to be vacated.

