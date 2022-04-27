Fire breaks out in Napa home, person suffers minor burns

Updated at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday – One person suffered minor injuries resulting from a fire that erupted at a Napa house early Wednesday evening.
The blaze broke out in a one-story home in the 1300 block of B Street near Spencer Street, according to Battalion Chief Charlie Rhodes of Napa Fire. After the fire was reported around 6:06 p.m., members of the city fire and police departments arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the house, Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn said.
Flames at the home were contained within 15 minutes, but the home was left “fairly damaged,” Rhodes said.
A person sustained minor burns in the fire and was treated by firefighter paramedics, but declined an ambulance, according to Rhodes. No injuries to firefighters were reported.
Napa Fire had previously responded to the same address after a reported fire in the backyard, Rhodes added, although the date of the earlier incident was not immediately available.
Thick vegetation on the property impeded arriving firefighters, Colburn said of the B Street house, which is mostly obscured by dense tree foliage and bushes.
First responders shut down a block of B Street between Spencer and Jefferson streets, near the south side of the “alphabet” neighborhood west of downtown Napa, and the closure was expected to continue into Wednesday night. A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crew was called to the scene after an electrical line fell during the fire.
The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.
