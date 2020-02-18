{{featured_button_text}}

A woman escaped injury after fire broke out Monday night at her house in north Napa, according to Napa Fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of El Centro Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report smoke filling the house next door, Napa Fire said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Fire crews were able to force their way into the home and quickly extinguish the flames, and the resident and her cat were not injured, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.