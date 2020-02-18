A woman escaped injury after fire broke out Monday night at her house in north Napa, according to Napa Fire.
Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of El Centro Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report smoke filling the house next door, Napa Fire said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Fire crews were able to force their way into the home and quickly extinguish the flames, and the resident and her cat were not injured, according to the department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.