Fire breaks out New Year’s morning at Napa Walmart

Updated at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday — The entire Bay Area, including Napa County, will be under a flood watch beginning early Wednesday morning due to a heavy storm system expected to be as bad or worse than Saturday's deluge and which will likely result in the loss of human life, according to a dire forecast update from the National Weather Service. The region also will be under a high wind warning from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Linda Ong, Napa County public information officer, said Tuesday that the county is mostly focused on monitoring the forecast at this point; the county expects impacts of the upcoming storm to be slightly more severe than those from the weekend storm.

As for potential flooding, the county Flood Control and Water Conservation District is expecting to close the Oxbow Commons flood bypass gates in downtown Napa at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, as the Napa River is expected to rise just above the monitoring level of 20 feet during the storm, Ong said. That would include closing the nearby McKinstry Street so vehicles can't drive into the flood channel, she said, and the closure would last until the storm passes.

As with the Bay Area storm late last week, Ong added, Napa County is also generally urging people to be cautious if they have to be out on the roads, to drive slowly and be wary of debris — which there likely will be more of given the expected high winds.

"We are seeing so far from the forecast that it seems like there’s going to be more intense rainfall over shorter periods compared to the first storm event," Ong said.

The update issued Monday afternoon includes five key points, with the first one noting a "threat to life likely during this storm." Mudslides are anticipated due to saturated soil, and rapidly rising creeks and streams will pose additional dangers.

The flood watch will be in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday, with rain amounts expected from 2 to 4 inches in the valleys, 3 to 6 inches in the foothills and 8 to 10 inches in the coastal mountains.

Napa may receive 2 to 4 inches of rain during Wednesday, followed by another three-quarters to one inch of rain Thursday, according to the weather service’s local forecast.

In addition, the weather service upgraded a high wind watch for the Bay Area to a high wind warning, which will be active from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. Southerly winds are expected to measure 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in valley areas, while mountain areas above 1,000 feet in elevation could receive 30 to 40 mph winds and up to 60 mph gusts.

Wednesday through Thursday morning will be the worst of the storm, with heavy rain and strong winds with gusts of 35 to 55 mph in most areas, with stronger gusts at higher elevations.

More powerful winds will raise the risk of downed trees and power lines, and widespread power outages should be expected, the weather service said in its wind warning announcement. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and vans.

A meteorologist shared the following observations in the forecast about the coming storm: "To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life. This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously."

The forecast includes an updated threat matrix it classifies as "extreme risk" for conditions expected Wednesday and Thursday, including increased wind gusts, a flood watch that now includes the entire Bay Area and an added forecast Friday through Sunday after the big storm for roughly 1 to 2 inches of rain in most areas.

Two areas on the coast south of San Francisco may see slightly less rain than first forecast. The revised forecast is for 2 to 3 inches of rain in Half Moon Bay — down from 3 to 4 inches — and for 3 to 4 inches in Santa Cruz instead of 4 to 6 inches in the previous forecast.

Tuesday is expected to have little to no rain for the region and represents the last opportunity to clean up from Saturday's storm before the next one hits, forecasters said.During the last storm, San Francisco had its second wettest day on record, when the city received 5.46 inches of rain on Dec. 31, just shy of the all-time record of 5.54 inches of rain set on Nov. 5, 1994, according to Jan Null, certified meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services.

That brought San Francisco's December total to 11.60 inches, the 15th wettest December on record for the city, which has kept rain records since 1849.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.

With reports from Napa Valley Register reporter Edward Booth, city editor Howard Yune and Bay City News Service.