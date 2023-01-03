 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire breaks out New Year’s morning at Napa Walmart

Fire broke out on the roof of the Walmart on Lincoln Avenue in Napa early Sunday morning, about two hours into the new year. No injuries were reported, and the store reopened a day later.

The city of Napa’s first fire of 2023 was reported at the Lincoln Avenue Walmart, and Napa Fire is investigating the cause of the blaze that began just two hours into the new year.

Members of Napa Fire and Napa County Fire were sent to the store at 681 Lincoln Ave. at about 2 a.m. Sunday after callers reported flames coming from the roof, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn.

Firefighters saw flames and smoke atop the Walmart, accessed the roof and began containing a 10-foot-square blaze by bringing a hose up an aerial truck ladder, Colburn said in an email.

Walmart workers, who were restocking the store when the fire began, were evacuated until they were later given the all-clear to re-enter, according to Colburn.

The extent of damage to the building and its merchandise was not immediately known, but Colburn said the Walmart was able to reopen the day after the fire. No injuries were reported to employees, visitors or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning. Colburn said Napa Fire is pursuing various tips as to the fire’s cause, but added the department has not confirmed social media reports suggesting that firecrackers or other aerial devices may have started the flames.

