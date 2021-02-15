 Skip to main content
Fire burns homeless camp in vault under Napa's Maxwell Bridge

Fire burns homeless camp in vault under Napa's Maxwell Bridge

Napa City Fire Dept.
Maria Sestito

An out-of-control fire at a south Napa homeless encampment roared under Imola Avenue's Maxwell Bridge Sunday afternoon, sending up thick clouds of black smoke, Napa Fire reported.

People had broken off the metal door to a large concrete vault under the Maxwell Bridge and set up camp inside the dry space, the fire department said.

A cooking fire got out of control shortly before 3 p.m, burning tents, sleeping bags, wood pallets and debris, but there were no injuries, officials said.

The fire department put out the fire and extracted smoke from the vault.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

