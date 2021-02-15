Fire burns homeless camp in vault under Napa's Maxwell Bridge

An out-of-control fire at a south Napa homeless encampment roared under Imola Avenue's Maxwell Bridge Sunday afternoon, sending up thick clouds of black smoke, Napa Fire reported.

People had broken off the metal door to a large concrete vault under the Maxwell Bridge and set up camp inside the dry space, the fire department said.

A cooking fire got out of control shortly before 3 p.m, burning tents, sleeping bags, wood pallets and debris, but there were no injuries, officials said.

The fire department put out the fire and extracted smoke from the vault.

