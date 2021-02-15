Fire burns homeless camp in vault under Napa's Maxwell Bridge

An out-of-control fire at a south Napa homeless encampment roared under Imola Avenue's Maxwell Bridge Sunday afternoon, sending up thick clouds of black smoke, Napa Fire reported.
People had broken off the metal door to a large concrete vault under the Maxwell Bridge and set up camp inside the dry space, the fire department said.
A cooking fire got out of control shortly before 3 p.m, burning tents, sleeping bags, wood pallets and debris, but there were no injuries, officials said.
The fire department put out the fire and extracted smoke from the vault.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
FEB. 8: Multiple local law enforcement agencies teamed up early Monday morning to pursue a vehicle that took off when American Canyon Police a…
FEB. 5: Each of the 12 Napa thefts was a "cold" report, meaning there was no suspect information for police to follow up on at the time.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
JAN. 23: After detectives were able to seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the robbery, they arrested Gabino Rodriguez Mora, 26, …
JAN. 13: A CHP helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a bli…
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.