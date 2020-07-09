Fire consumes house on Cuttings Wharf Road in south Napa

A house fully involved in flames drew fire engines from south Napa County to Cuttings Wharf Road during the noon hour Thursday.
Cal Fire said multiple people reported the fire at 12:30 p.m. as a plume of dark gray smoke began rising into the sky.
A residential structure on the 3200 block was engulfed in flames, which were also burning a shop building, Cal Fire said.
Authorities worked to evacuate several adjacent homes as a precautionary measure.
By 2 p.m., smoke from the fire had diminished.
Additional details on the fire were not immediately available.
