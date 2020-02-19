A family in Napa's Westwood neighborhood escaped injury after a fire heavily damaged their house early Wednesday morning, according to Napa Fire.
Crews were dispatched to the first block of Archer Avenue at 12:58 a.m. after reports of smoke streaming from the garage of a single-story home, according to Capt. Steve Becker. When the first firefighters arrived minutes later, flames were shooting from several windows and doors, and a power line had toppled over the front yard, Becker said.
Firefighters took 25 minutes to contain the blaze. The home's six occupants, who were alerted by a smoke alarm, were able to evacuate, although a pet chihuahua and bird died in the fire, according to Becker.
No injuries were reported to family members or firefighters, and the cause remains under investigation, Becker said.