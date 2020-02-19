{{featured_button_text}}
House fire on Archer Avenue in Napa

The Napa Fire Department battled a fire that swept through a single-family house on Archer Avenue early Wednesday morning.

 Napa Fire Department photo

A family in Napa's Westwood neighborhood escaped injury after a fire heavily damaged their house early Wednesday morning, according to Napa Fire.

Crews were dispatched to the first block of Archer Avenue at 12:58 a.m. after reports of smoke streaming from the garage of a single-story home, according to Capt. Steve Becker. When the first firefighters arrived minutes later, flames were shooting from several windows and doors, and a power line had toppled over the front yard, Becker said.

Firefighters took 25 minutes to contain the blaze. The home's six occupants, who were alerted by a smoke alarm, were able to evacuate, although a pet chihuahua and bird died in the fire, according to Becker.

No injuries were reported to family members or firefighters, and the cause remains under investigation, Becker said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.