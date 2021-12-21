 Skip to main content
Fire damages home on Foster Road in Napa, no injuries reported

A small home in south Napa was damaged by a fire that broke out Tuesday morning, according to Napa Fire.

The blaze was reported to Napa Fire at 7:53 a.m. in an accessory residence behind a house in the 500 block of Foster Road, according to Battalion Chief Jim Cortese. Napa Fire and Cal Fire crews arriving at the home quickly contained the flames, but the building sustained extensive damage, Cortese said.

Residents of the home had left for work before the fire began, and nobody was inside, according to Cortese.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

