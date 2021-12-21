Fire damages home on Foster Road in Napa, no injuries reported

A small home in south Napa was damaged by a fire that broke out Tuesday morning, according to Napa Fire.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…
The blaze was reported to Napa Fire at 7:53 a.m. in an accessory residence behind a house in the 500 block of Foster Road, according to Battalion Chief Jim Cortese. Napa Fire and Cal Fire crews arriving at the home quickly contained the flames, but the building sustained extensive damage, Cortese said.
Residents of the home had left for work before the fire began, and nobody was inside, according to Cortese.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Photos: Holiday Light Displays in Napa Valley 2021
800 Foster Road, Napa
1902 Third St., Napa
3186 Piedmont Ave., Napa
2068 Janette Drive, Napa
870 Windsor St., Napa
Linus Court, Napa
140 Highland Court, Napa
2359 Las Flores Drive, Napa
Redwood Middle School, 3600 Oxford St., Napa
770 Concord Court, Napa,
2533 Yajome St., Napa
3280 Macbeth St., Napa
2033 Sommer St., Napa
1944 Trinity Way, Napa
2984 Brookwood Drive
54 Sarcedo Way, American Canyon
204 Los Altos Place, American Canyon
461 Stonecrest Drive, Napa
4043 Via La Paz, Napa
3124 Hyde Park Place, Napa
4092 Hermosa Drive, Napa
1630 El Centro Ave., Napa
3474 Quail Court, Napa
Paradise Drive, Napa
811 Jefferson St., Napa
Howard Yune's favorite Napa Valley Register stories from 2021
I'm sharing five of my stories that I hope captured some of the flavor of life in the Napa Valley in this past year — from our slow emergence from the pandemic, to the return of live entertainment, to a young first-time marathoner's tribute to her late mother.
Practice, protective gear and determination are bringing Napa County high school performing artists back to live audiences after COVID-related…
The long-awaited coronavirus vaccine arrived at a Napa retirement home Sunday, and with it the start of hope for safety after months of pandemic.
Music fans in their tens of thousands continued to back the Napa Valley Expo for the festival that was muted in 2020 by the pandemic.
Mother of Napa garage owner Ian Rogers describes gun collecting, right-wing views in years before arrest
The mother of Ian Rogers pointed to her son's accumulation of guns and embrace of Trump, but pushed back on allegations of bomb possession.
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles on Sunday to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that…