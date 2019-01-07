A mid-day fire Monday caused major damage to a mobile home on Lincoln Avenue, but an occupant escaped without injury, the Napa Fire Department reported.
A neighbor reported at 12:55 p.m. that a residence at Napa Valley Manor, 770 Lincoln Ave., was ablaze. An engine from Station No. 2 on Park Avenue arrived four minutes later and had the fire under control within another eight minutes, Napa Fire said.
The home sustained major damage to the kitchen and the main living area. The cause is under investigation, the fire department said.