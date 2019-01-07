Try 1 month for 99¢
Trailer Park Fire
Firefighters set up a fan to remove smoke at a mobilehome at that was damaged in a Monday afternoon fire at Napa Valley Manor, 770 Lincoln Ave.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

A mid-day fire Monday caused major damage to a mobile home on Lincoln Avenue, but an occupant escaped without injury, the Napa Fire Department reported.

A neighbor reported at 12:55 p.m. that a residence at Napa Valley Manor, 770 Lincoln Ave., was ablaze. An engine from Station No. 2 on Park Avenue arrived four minutes later and had the fire under control within another eight minutes, Napa Fire said.

The home sustained major damage to the kitchen and the main living area. The cause is under investigation, the fire department said.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.