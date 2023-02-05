Firefighters put out flames that broke out in a mobile home Sunday morning, according to Napa Fire.

At 10 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a fire breaking out in a unit within the Miller Mobile Home Park at 3130 Jefferson St. Firefighters arrived within minutes and contained the blaze within an hour, but the home received significant damage, according to Capt. Brian Davis.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, although Davis said early reports indicate the fire may have begun near an appliance.

