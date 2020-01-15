{{featured_button_text}}
House fire in Napa

Napa Fire responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a house in the 3600 block of Evergreen Court.

 John Bonsey photo

A fire that broke out Wednesday morning caused more than $100,000 in damage to a north Napa house, according to Napa Fire.

Firefighters were called at 10:21 a.m. to the 3600 block of Evergreen Court after reports of flames in a back bedroom, according to Battalion Chief Charlie Rhodes. Seven engines, including one truck from Napa County Fire, arrived on the scene seven minutes later.

The blaze was put out in about 20 minutes, Rhodes said. No one was in the home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation Wednesday night.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.