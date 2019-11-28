A fire that broke out Thanksgiving morning inside a Napa home was put out within 10 minutes of being reported, according to authorities.
At 7:22 a.m. Thursday, a passer-by in the 400 block of East Spring Street called Napa Fire to report smoke coming from a one-story house just west of Maxwell Avenue, according to Battalion Chief Jason Berens.
Firefighters arrived two minutes later, found flames in the living room and extinguished the blaze by 7:32 a.m., preventing its spread to other parts of the home Berens said. However, the fire caused smoke damage to other rooms of the house, he added.
Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the cause remains under investigation, according to Berens.