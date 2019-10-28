Updated at 12:10 p.m. — Cal Fire has dispatched fire crews to defend Calistoga from the raging Sonoma County wildfire, authorities announced Monday morning. The city was put under an evacuation advisory Sunday afternoon.
Cal Fire is working to control the perimeter of the Kincade Fire near Mount St. Helena, the agency’s incident commander Mike Blankenheim said during a 9 a.m. news conference. The move comes as stiff Sunday winds feeding the wildfire have abated, giving firefighters a brief window to hem in the flames before the expected return of powerful gusts starting Tuesday.
“We’ll have a quiet 24 hours and then we’ll enter another critical period, Tuesday night into Wednesday,” Ryan Walburn, a forecaster with the National Weather Service’s Monterey bureau, said during the news conference.
Cal Fire placed Calistoga under an evacuation advisory on Sunday. By Monday morning, the Kincade Fire had swelled to more than 66,000 acres – more than 103 square miles – and forced mandatory clear-outs for 185,000 people in Sonoma County, including parts of Santa Rosa. The blaze, which began Wednesday night outside Geyserville, was only 5 percent contained as of Monday morning.
Napa County has been fortunate, having no active wildfires within its borders, the county's Office of Emergency Services said Monday. The haze and smoke in Napa air is from fires outside the Napa Valley, the county said.
As Napa County’s homes and businesses began emerging from a weekend of darkness largely caused by Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s latest mass power shutoff – triggered by the same winds feeding the Sonoma County blaze – the county announced another safety shutdown may begin before sunrise Tuesday, when a fresh spate of powerful winds is expected to lash the North Bay and threaten utility lines.
A new public safety power shutoff, PG&E’s fourth this month, would begin about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to county spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff. The number of Napa Valley customers who would be affected was not immediately known but was forecast to be less than the 30,000-plus left in the dark over the weekend by a combination of planned shutdowns Saturday and power-line damage caused by fierce winds Sunday morning.
Overall, PG&E has lowered its estimate of statewide outages in a Tuesday shutdown from about 800,000 to 300,000 customers, Brinkerhoff said Monday.
The National Weather Service forecasts wind speeds in Calistoga of 15 to 20 mph Tuesday afternoon, with gusts peaking at 40 mph that evening.
Meanwhile, PG&E issued an all-clear Sunday night to set in motion the restoration of power to about 18,000 Napa County customers affected by Saturday's precautionary shutdown due to high winds.
Napa County's Office of Emergency Services said PG&E would be inspecting lines today for damage and gradually restoring power to homes and businesses. It may take as long as 48 hours to return some customers to the grid, the utility said.
At the peak, more than 21,000 homes and businesses were affected either by the utility’s planned shutoff Saturday or wind-triggered damage to power lines on Sunday morning.
Two of the largest Napa outages on Sunday were corrected within hours, PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said. Some 3,200 customers who lost power after wires fell on Alice Street were restored by 7:43 a.m. A tree limb that fell onto wires on Sunview Drive blacked out another 3,100 customers, who were reconnected at 8:43 a.m.
PG&E has opened community resource centers at the Napa Valley Expo at 575 Third St. in Napa, as well as St. Helena Catholic School at 1255 Oak Ave. Both centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charging stations are available at Pacific Union College’s Fireside Room, 1 Angwin Ave. in Angwin; the Lake Berryessa Senior Center at 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road; the Yountville Community Center at 6516 Washington St.; the Napa County Library at 580 Coombs St., Napa; and the American Canyon community gym at 100 Benton Way.
Public schools in Napa County closed Monday due to the uncertain power situation. Calistoga's public schools will be closed through Wednesday because so many staff members live in Sonoma County, where mandatory evacuations are widespread and all school districts have shut down.
Napa Valley College said it would reopen its Napa Valley campuses for classes on Tuesday.
Three shelters have opened in Napa to take in evacuees escaping the Sonoma County wildfire, but only one had reached its capacity by Tuesday, according to Brinkerhoff of Napa County. Napa Valley College has nearly filled its quota of 202 residents, but only four people out of a maximum 700 had checked into the Napa Valley Expo, while 20 people arrived at CrossWalk Community Church, which is equipped to shelter 200.
This is a developing story and will be updated.