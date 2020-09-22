Fire destroys a shed at a west Napa home

Units from Cal Fire and Napa Fire raced to a west Napa home before dawn Tuesday where they encountered a shed on fire.
Cal Fire said the shed was destroyed in the 6 a.m. blaze, representing an estimated loss of $30,000.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and prevented it from spreading to the nearby home, Cal Fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
