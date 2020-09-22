Fire destroys a shed at a west Napa home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Units from Cal Fire and Napa Fire raced to a west Napa home before dawn Tuesday where they encountered a shed on fire.

Cal Fire said the shed was destroyed in the 6 a.m. blaze, representing an estimated loss of $30,000.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and prevented it from spreading to the nearby home, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch Now: Chop these things from your budget for a healthier savings account