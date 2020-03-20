You are the owner of this article.
Fire destroys garage in Deer Park

A detached garage was destroyed in a Thursday night fire on Pine Place in Deer Park outside St. Helena, Cal Fire reported.

Engines from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire responded at 9:45 p.m. to a report of flames coming from a garage.

The garage fully involved when the first unit arrived. Firefighters were able to confine the damage to the garage and protect the house, Cal Fire reported.

No one was home at the time, Cal Fire said.

The cause is under investigation. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

