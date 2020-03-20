Fire destroys garage in Deer Park

A detached garage was destroyed in a Thursday night fire on Pine Place in Deer Park outside St. Helena, Cal Fire reported.

Engines from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire responded at 9:45 p.m. to a report of flames coming from a garage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The garage fully involved when the first unit arrived. Firefighters were able to confine the damage to the garage and protect the house, Cal Fire reported.

No one was home at the time, Cal Fire said.

The cause is under investigation.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.