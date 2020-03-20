Fire destroys garage in Deer Park

A detached garage was destroyed in a Thursday night fire on Pine Place in Deer Park outside St. Helena, Cal Fire reported.
Engines from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire responded at 9:45 p.m. to a report of flames coming from a garage.
-
The garage fully involved when the first unit arrived. Firefighters were able to confine the damage to the garage and protect the house, Cal Fire reported.
No one was home at the time, Cal Fire said.
The cause is under investigation.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
