A Wednesday afternoon fire claimed a Mt. Veeder home, according to a Cal Fire-Napa County Fire official.
Nobody was injured, but the man who lived at the home was able to recover very little after the fire, according to Jason Martin, a battalion chief with Cal Fire-Napa County fire.
The homeowner called 911 to report the fire shortly before 4 p.m. and said smoke was coming out of his windows, Martin said. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to access the home in the 6400 block of Dry Creek Road, which was blocked by a remote, muddy and poorly maintained driveway. Rain also hampered firefighter's access, Martin said.
The home engulfed in flames. Firefighters left the scene around 7 p.m. after extinguishing the fire, Martin said.