Fire destroys parked camper in Napa

Fire destroys parked camper in Napa

camper fire

City of Napa firefighters on Friday afternoon finish extinguishing a fire in a camper parked along Riverside Drive.

 Barry Eberling

City of Napa firefighters on Friday quickly extinguished a fire that consumed a camper parked on Riverside Drive south of downtown.

The fire broke out at about 1:36 pm. No one was injured and no owner of the vehicle had stepped forward, fire Capt. Aaron Baracco said as fire crews finished pouring water on the camper. No cause for the fire was known at that time.

The fire singed the green covering on a chain link fence around an adjacent Pacific, Gas and Electric vacant lot. Electric lines over the camper appeared to be undamaged. Two engines responded.

