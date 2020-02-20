Fire destroys trailer near Lake Berryessa; no injuries reported

Firefighters were called to a blaze Wednesday that swept through a trailer in the Lake Berryessa area of Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

At 9:25 p.m., a person notified Cal Fire of flames inside a trailer in the 3700 block of Sage Canyon Road (Highway 128), and the first firefighters arrived 14 minutes later, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson. The blaze destroyed the trailer as well as a nearby outbuilding on the property.

Personnel from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire were called to the scene, and contained the blaze by 10:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries were reported.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.