Fire destroys trailer near Lake Berryessa; no injuries reported

Firefighters were called to a blaze Wednesday that swept through a trailer in the Lake Berryessa area of Napa County, according to Cal Fire.
At 9:25 p.m., a person notified Cal Fire of flames inside a trailer in the 3700 block of Sage Canyon Road (Highway 128), and the first firefighters arrived 14 minutes later, according to a Cal Fire spokesperson. The blaze destroyed the trailer as well as a nearby outbuilding on the property.
Personnel from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and St. Helena Fire were called to the scene, and contained the blaze by 10:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
No injuries were reported.
