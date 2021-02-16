Fire engulfs home in south Napa

Napa Fire responded to a fire that spread rapidly Tuesday afternoon through a single-story house near the corner of South Minahen and Arthur streets.
The fire department rolled engines shortly before 1:30 p.m., with neighbors reporting flames and smoke pouring from the house.
Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in less than a half hour, after coping with downed electrical lines.
Neighbors said that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Additional information was not available. The fire is under investigation, with units mopping up hot spots two hours later.
WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES TAKE TOLL ON WINE COUNTRY LANDSCAPE
SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA CITY'S MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN JANUARY
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Christian Curtis, former longtime bartender at the Calistoga Inn, passed away at age 46 from complications of COVID-19.
Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates declined to purchase fruit that had already been contracted for, the lawsuit alleges, resulting in a loss of $4…
The 19th-century Yount mansion in Napa is a few months away from becoming a group home, despite the fears of some nearby residents.
Kristin Smart was the daughter of Napa's Vintage High principal Stan Smart. Although Kristin never lived in Napa, the disappearance generated …
At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…
Sylvia Moir will become interim chief of Napa Police pending an approval vote by the City Council.
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
A 65-year-old man alleges two female Napa State workers sexually abused him and a doctor sterilized him more than half a century ago.
First American Title had sued Placer Title Company for unfair competitive practices and breach of fiduciary responsibilities.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …