Fire engulfs home in south Napa

Napa Fire responded to a fire that spread rapidly Tuesday afternoon through a single-story house near the corner of South Minahen and Arthur streets.

The fire department rolled engines shortly before 1:30 p.m., with neighbors reporting flames and smoke pouring from the house.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in less than a half hour, after coping with downed electrical lines.

Neighbors said that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Additional information was not available. The fire is under investigation, with units mopping up hot spots two hours later.

