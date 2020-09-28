Fire explodes across Napa Valley, prompting evacuations in Calistoga, St. Helena

Both Silverado Trail and Highway 29 were closed from Calistoga to Deer Park Road, though officials said law enforcement would allow evacuees through on Highway 29 headed south.

An evacuation center is set up at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St. in Napa, and officials were also offering services for evacuees at the Yountville Community Center. Because of the pandemic, authorities are not setting up mass shelters as in previous disasters but rather offering vouchers for hotel rooms for evacuees. Four hundred and twenty evacuees had received services at Crosswalk as of early Monday, Upton said.

County officials said there was no threat to the more populous areas around Napa.

The Glass Fire broke out early Sunday near the community of Deer Park and quickly spread, despite a vigorous firefighting effort that include a number of air tankers and helicopters. By 11 p.m. it had spread to 2,500 acres.

Earlier, around 7:30 p.m., firefighters detected two new fires west of St. Helena and overnight a third emerged. It’s not clear how those blazes started but they are in line with the winds blowing over the Glass Fire. The cause of the Glass Fire remains undermined.

Upton said the winds overnight were fierce, topping 55 mph on Mount St. Helena and creating erratic gusts on the valley floor.