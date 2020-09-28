Fire explodes across Napa Valley, prompting evacuations in Calistoga, St. Helena

Updated 8:33 a.m.
Fire exploded across the Napa Valley overnight Sunday, prompting evacuation orders in parts of St. Helena and Calistoga, and extending well into Sonoma County.
Thousands were reported out of their homes in both counties, with Cal Fire saying that 8,543 structures were threatened. No attempt has yet been made to count destroyed structures, Napa County reported.
As of 7 a.m., mandatory evacuation orders were in place for both sides of the valley, on the east from Lake Hennessey to well north of Calistoga. On the west, the hills from south of Sulpher Creek to Petrified Forest Road were under mandatory orders.
Portions of Calistoga and St. Helena were under mandatory orders, but most of both cities were under advisory warnings. The community of Angwin was evacuated, but nearby Howell Mountain and Pacific Union College were under warnings.
The area remained under a Red Flag warning, indicating high temperatures, low humidity and high winds. That was expected to last through 9 p.m. Monday, though firefighters were hoping for a break starting in the mid-afternoon.
“We still have a few more hours of extreme firefight on our hands,” county spokesperson Janet Upton said around 7 a.m.
Both Silverado Trail and Highway 29 were closed from Calistoga to Deer Park Road, though officials said law enforcement would allow evacuees through on Highway 29 headed south.
An evacuation center is set up at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St. in Napa, and officials were also offering services for evacuees at the Yountville Community Center. Because of the pandemic, authorities are not setting up mass shelters as in previous disasters but rather offering vouchers for hotel rooms for evacuees. Four hundred and twenty evacuees had received services at Crosswalk as of early Monday, Upton said.
County officials said there was no threat to the more populous areas around Napa.
The Glass Fire broke out early Sunday near the community of Deer Park and quickly spread, despite a vigorous firefighting effort that include a number of air tankers and helicopters. By 11 p.m. it had spread to 2,500 acres.
Earlier, around 7:30 p.m., firefighters detected two new fires west of St. Helena and overnight a third emerged. It’s not clear how those blazes started but they are in line with the winds blowing over the Glass Fire. The cause of the Glass Fire remains undermined.
Upton said the winds overnight were fierce, topping 55 mph on Mount St. Helena and creating erratic gusts on the valley floor.
“The topography of the NV creates its own challenges with winds,” Upton said.
Firefighters are treating all four fires as a single incident, under the original Glass Fire name. As of 6:30 a.m., the fires had consumed 11,000 acres. Upton said firefighters took an aerial survey overnight using an infrared camera to determine the size of the fire zone.
There are no official reports of damage, but photos from inside the fire zone show some structures burning. including Chateau Bozewell winery, a scenic winery on Silverado Trail south of Calistoga, The Assciated Press moved a photo of the main stone building, in the style of a French Chateau, on fire. That’s in the same area where firefighters held off flames at Rombauer winery on Sunday.
The AP also moved photos of the Glass Mountain Inn, a bed & breakfast on Silverado Trail, fully consumed by flames.
Upton said firefighters are concentrating on safely evacuating people in harm's way and they have not yet been able to asset specific damage from the fire.
When Cal Fire reported at 7 p.m. Sunday, the Glass Fire had burned 2,500 acres in Napa County. By 7 a.m. Monday, the total had grown to 11,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, with rapid spread continuing and new evacuation orders being issued in both counties.
Cal Fire said it had 1,070 firefighters working the far-flung fire, supported by 133 engines, 22 water tenders, five helicopters and 35 bulldozers, with many air tankers flying suppression missions as circumstances allowed.
There are 27 fires during around the state, including the huge LNU Lightning fire that burned around Lake Berryessa in August. That fire has been active for more than 40 days and is about 98 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. There are 18,000 firefighters working these blazes, which have scorched more than 3.7 million acres and taken 26 lives this year.
This story will be updated as details become available.
