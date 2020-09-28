Fire explodes across Napa Valley; wine, hospitality businesses burn

However, the department said Deer Park was “heavily impacted” in the Crystal Springs area and along Deer Park Road into Crestmont, where about a half-dozen homes were lost. Foothills Adventist Elementary School lost its main building, according to the department. Photos on social media showed Deer Park’s Haven thrift store and the Community Hall fully engulfed.

The AP also moved photos of the Glass Mountain Inn, a bed & breakfast on Silverado Trail, fully consumed by flames.

An evacuation center was set up at Crosswalk Church, 2590 First St. in Napa, and officials were also offering services for evacuees at the Yountville Community Center. Because of the pandemic, authorities were not setting up mass shelters as in previous disasters but rather offering vouchers for hotel rooms for evacuees.

Upton said firefighters are concentrating on safely evacuating people in harm's way and they have not yet been able to asset specific damage from the fire.

Cal Fire said it had 1,070 firefighters working the far-flung fire, supported by 133 engines, 22 water tenders, five helicopters and 35 bulldozers, with many air tankers flying suppression missions as circumstances allowed. No first responder injuries had been reported as of early Monday.