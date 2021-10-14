 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire guts garage of Napa house; no injuries reported

Fire guts garage of Napa house; no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters put out a fire that erupted at a rental house in Napa Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Napa Fire crews were called at 3:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Central Avenue, where neighbors reported heavy black smoke billowing from a home, according to department spokesperson Matt Colburn.

The first crew arrived to find flames in the garage and contained the blaze in less than 15 minutes, using circular saws to cut through the door, Colburn said. Firefighters stayed for more than two hours more to check for any remaining hot spots.

None of the tenants were inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Colburn, who said a dog in the backyard also was unhurt.

The garage and its contents were a total loss, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the home’s living quarters, Colburn said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moon dust-like mineral could prevent Earth from worst climate change scenarios

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News