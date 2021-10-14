Fire guts garage of Napa house; no injuries reported

Firefighters put out a fire that erupted at a rental house in Napa Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Napa Fire crews were called at 3:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Central Avenue, where neighbors reported heavy black smoke billowing from a home, according to department spokesperson Matt Colburn.

The first crew arrived to find flames in the garage and contained the blaze in less than 15 minutes, using circular saws to cut through the door, Colburn said. Firefighters stayed for more than two hours more to check for any remaining hot spots.

None of the tenants were inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Colburn, who said a dog in the backyard also was unhurt.

The garage and its contents were a total loss, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the home’s living quarters, Colburn said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.