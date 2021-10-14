Fire guts garage of Napa house; no injuries reported

Firefighters put out a fire that erupted at a rental house in Napa Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Napa Fire crews were called at 3:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Central Avenue, where neighbors reported heavy black smoke billowing from a home, according to department spokesperson Matt Colburn.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The first crew arrived to find flames in the garage and contained the blaze in less than 15 minutes, using circular saws to cut through the door, Colburn said. Firefighters stayed for more than two hours more to check for any remaining hot spots.
None of the tenants were inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Colburn, who said a dog in the backyard also was unhurt.
The garage and its contents were a total loss, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the home’s living quarters, Colburn said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Arthur Clary retired in September He had been the Yountville postmaster for 15 years and with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 24 y…
Napa's aging Stanly Lane trail is newly paved and looking better than ever.
Napa man inherited an unusual gift: 3,000 vintage buttons. What's next for the collection?
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause …
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
Napa's historic post office lanterns get preservation update with new coverings.
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.