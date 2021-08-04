Fire near Lake Berryessa spreads to 10 acres

A fire that flared Tuesday afternoon near the heavily wooded north end of Lake Berryessa grew to 10.4 acres, but caused no injuries or property damage, according to Cal Fire.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The blaze off the 11000 block of East Side Road was reported to Cal Fire at 2 p.m. by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, and an air-attack plane reached the scene at 2:27 p.m. followed by the first engine nine minutes later, according to a spokesperson for the state firefighting agency’s St. Helena bureau.
The fire was mostly contained by Wednesday morning, although a Cal Fire mop-up crew remained at the scene as of 11 a.m., the agency said. No structural damage was reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…