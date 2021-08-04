 Skip to main content
Fire near Lake Berryessa spreads to 10 acres

A fire that flared Tuesday afternoon near the heavily wooded north end of Lake Berryessa grew to 10.4 acres, but caused no injuries or property damage, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze off the 11000 block of East Side Road was reported to Cal Fire at 2 p.m. by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, and an air-attack plane reached the scene at 2:27 p.m. followed by the first engine nine minutes later, according to a spokesperson for the state firefighting agency’s St. Helena bureau.

The fire was mostly contained by Wednesday morning, although a Cal Fire mop-up crew remained at the scene as of 11 a.m., the agency said. No structural damage was reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The battle against dozens of wildfires in the west continues, but there could be some hope on the horizon in southern Oregon. Officials there say better weather and lower winds are helping them against the Bootleg Fire which is the largest wildfire burning nationwide right now. But another wildfire has crossed from northern California into Nevada, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes behind. Evacuee Morgana-Le-Fae Veatch said: "That's the only house I've ever known, I was born and raised in that house, so it's like I don't want to lose it." 

