Napa Fire responded at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday to a reported fire in a backyard on the 1200 block of Laurel Street.
A decommissioned redwood hot tub and surrounding decking were on fire. The flames had spread to the back of a garage belonging to a home on the 400 block of Coombs Street, Capt. Dan D'Angelo said.
Napa Fire dispatched six engines. The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes, D'Angelo said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The hot tub hadn't been used in years and there was no power to it, he said.
The garage wall received major damage, making unlivable an apartment inside the garage, D'Angelo said.