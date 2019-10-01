{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Fire and Cal Fire training

Local firefighters trained Tuesday morning at the site of the former area radio studio, where 14 townhouses will eventually sit.

 Courtesy: Ty Becerra

Local fire officials trained Tuesday at the former KVON-AM/KVYN-FM building at 1124 Foster Road.

The training is unique, said Napa Fire Capt. Ty Becerra, because Napa Fire will be training with Napa County Fire-Cal Fire. Training together helps firefighters work better together when both agencies respond to the scene of a fire. Dispatch also participates.

People in the area may have noticed smoke wafting from the building, but there are no flames, Becerra said. Theater smoke is used to challenge firefighters and limit their vision.

Firefighters also practiced saving multiple victims and fallen firefighters — rare occurrences, but very high-risk situations, he said.

It's rare that firefighters are able to train with buildings, Becerra said.

The radio stations, owned by Wine Down Media, has moved to a spot along Gasser Drive in the South Napa Century Center. The radio stations' former location will eventually be the site of 14 new townhomes, expected to be completed in 2020.

Firefighters were expected to clear out of the area at 4 p.m.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.