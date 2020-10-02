Fire-plagued Napa County awaiting rain season

Fire-plagued Napa County awaits a new rain season that cannot begin soon enough, given the only rain falling lately has been a rain of ash from the Glass Fire.

The water year for measuring rainfall in California runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Now is the outset of the 2020-21 rain season and the time for making educated guesses as to what might lie ahead.

A big question is when the season’s first rain might hit. Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology on Friday morning said that around Oct. 12 is a possibility.

This scenario has the remains of Hurricane Marie interacting with a trough off the the Pacific Northwest coast. The result could be as much as a half-inch to an inch of rain in the North Bay watershed, helping firefighters gain control of the Glass Fire, Pechner said.

Of course, there are no guarantees a week ahead of time that the hoped-for rain will be that much or that the storm will hit the Bay Area. But Pechner said the computer models as of Friday were bullish.

"Let's say I'm optimistic," he said.

That first storm of the rain year, whenever it hits, might not extinguish the fire season.