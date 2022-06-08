Fire reported at Angwin gas station

Authorities asked people to avoid Howell Mountain Road and College Avenue in Angwin after a fire reportedly broke out at a local gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Three trucks from the Angwin Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Chevron station at 111 Howell Mountain Road, according to a spokesperson for the agency. First responder scanner traffic indicated the blaze broke out shortly before 4:38 p.m. while a vehicle was being serviced at the Chevron, and that the flames were contained by about 5 p.m.
The Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued a Nixle alert at 5:05 p.m. reporting a fire at a commercial building at the Howell Mountain-College intersection. Passers-by were asked to avoid the area to avoid interfering with first responders heading to the scene.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com