Fire reported north of St. Helena, evacuation orders for Deer Park area

UPDATED 8:18 a.m.
A fire broke out early Sunday near Deer Park, sending a plume of smoke over St. Helena and leading to an evacuation order for Deer Park and areas along the Silverado Trail north of Deer Park Road.
As of 8 a.m., Cal Fire reported that the Glass Fire had consumed about 800 acres, with no containment yet.
Evacuation orders were in place on the east side of the Silverado Trail as far north as Larkmead Lane.The order includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive, including Sanitarium Road.
By 7 a.m., the evacuation order was expanded to include College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive, and all of Lommel Road.
Angwin residents were under an evacuation warning.
There was no immediate word on the cause, and there were no preliminary reports of damage.
County officials opened an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa. They reminded evacuees to bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing.
The region is under a red flag warning, indicating a heightened fire danger, due to dry and hot conditions through 8 a.m. on Monday.
More than 17,000 firefighters are battling blazes across California, CalFire said. There have been more than 8,100 fires in the state in 2020, consuming more than 3.7 million acres.
The vast LNU Lightening Complex fire that ignited after unusual thunderstorms in August, continues to burn, Cal Fire says, and it is 98 percent contained. That fire scorched about a third of all the land in Napa County and claimed five lives.
This item will be updated as information becomes available.
