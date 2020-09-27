Fire reported north of St. Helena, evacuation orders for Deer Park area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED 8:18 a.m.

A fire broke out early Sunday near Deer Park, sending a plume of smoke over St. Helena and leading to an evacuation order for Deer Park and areas along the Silverado Trail north of Deer Park Road.

As of 8 a.m., Cal Fire reported that the Glass Fire had consumed about 800 acres, with no containment yet.

Evacuation orders were in place on the east side of the Silverado Trail as far north as Larkmead Lane.The order includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive, including Sanitarium Road.

By 7 a.m., the evacuation order was expanded to include College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive, and all of Lommel Road.

Angwin residents were under an evacuation warning.

There was no immediate word on the cause, and there were no preliminary reports of damage.

County officials opened an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa. They reminded evacuees to bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing.