UPDATED 4:47 p.m.A fire broke out early Sunday near Deer Park, sending a plume of smoke over St. Helena and leading to an evacuation order for Deer Park and areas east of Silverado Trail from the edge of Calistoga to Meadowood resort.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, about 12 hours after it was first reported, Cal Fire reported that the Glass Fire had consumed about 1,500 acres, with no containment yet.

Evacuation orders were in place on the east side of the Silverado Trail as far north as Picket Road south of Calistoga.The order includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive, including Sanitarium Road.

By 7 a.m., the initial evacuation order in Deer Park was expanded to include College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road and all of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive, and all of Lommel Road, including Calistoga Ranch resort.

As the fire fight dragged on, officials extended the mandatory evacuation orders south: the east side of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road, including Meadowood resort, and the roads in between. They issued a warning to residents south to Taplin Road.

Angwin residents were under an evacuation warning.

Adventist Health St. Helena announced at mid-morning that it was evacuating all patients and suspending all services, including the emergency room, “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The safety and well-being of our patients and associates are our highest priority,” Dr. Steven Herber, the president of the hospital, said in a news release. “We’re in close communication with fire officials and began transferring some patients early this morning as a precaution.”

By around 2 p.m., fire had crossed Silverado Trail and was threatening the Rombauer Winery. Flames were licking along the driveway and heading toward a cottage on the property, but firefighters on the scene said they were confident they had the flames in hand at that spot.

Wind gusts were strong throughout the early afternoon, however, making it challenging for firefighters to keep the flames from pushing westward.

At least four fixed-wing aircraft and several helicopters were battling the fire by early afternoon.

There were extensive road closures in the area, including the cross roads between Highway 29 and Silverado Trail. The county issued an updated closure map around 10 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause, and there were no official reports of damage, though photos from inside the fire line show that at least some structures, possibly outbuildings and sheds, were burning.

County officials opened an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa. They reminded evacuees to bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing.

By 10:30 a.m., more than 20 evacuees were queued outside the CrossWalk entrance, waiting to register for shelter at local hotels – a practice adopted to ensure physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dar Valencia, the church’s executive pastor.

“I got the call (from Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services) at 5:40 and I opened up at 6 – and we had three people immediately,” she said. “They just know to come now.”

County officials said about 150 evacuees had checked in at the site by mid-afternoon.

Ruthe Ann Elus, an Angwin resident who works as a nurse at Adventist St. Helena, was awoken by a friend and co-worker’s phone call shortly after 4:30 a.m.

“I knew there would be a heat wave, and we anticipated a power shutoff (by PG&E), but I didn’t think we’d get evacuated so soon,” said Elus, who arrived at the CrossWalk church at 10 a.m. with her daughter and a friend. Her husband, a pilot, had stayed behind in Angwin to help move any planes at the community’s small airport that might be endangered by the fire.

Others waiting in line were reluctantly accepting their second evacuation in barely a month as a sign of a new normal of heightened risk.

“We had everything ready from the last fire a month ago,” said Jose Rivera, a bookstore manager at Pacific Union College who had left his home in August ahead of the Hennessey Fire that devastated huge swaths of the Napa County woodlands. “I think I’m less concerned now than a month ago, even though we don’t know if it’ll be just one day, or 10 days like the last time.”

“We got evacuated not too long ago so we had our stuff ready,” said Fabio Maia, a chaplain at PUC and the Adventist Health hospital, who had knocked on neighborhood doors to spread news of the wildfire before heading to Napa. “I think we’re getting used to this; it sucks but it’s becoming a part of life now.”

The region is under a red flag warning, indicating a heightened fire danger, due to dry and hot conditions through 8 a.m. on Monday.

More than 17,000 firefighters are battling blazes across California, CalFire said. There have been more than 8,100 fires in the state in 2020, consuming more than 3.7 million acres.

The vast LNU Lightning Complex fire that ignited after unusual thunderstorms in August, continues to burn, Cal Fire says, and it is 98 percent contained. That fire scorched about a third of all the land in Napa County and claimed five lives.

This item will be updated as information becomes available.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

