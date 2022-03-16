 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire spreads to 4 acres off Silverado Trail in Napa County

  Updated

A vegetation fire broke out Wednesday afternoon off the Silverado Trail north of Napa, but caused no injuries or structural damage, Cal Fire reported.

Fire crews were called at 3:09 p.m. to the scene in the 5300 block of Silverado, in the area of the Chimney Rock winery, and contained the blaze by 4:30 p.m., according to a Cal Fire spokesperson in St. Helena. The fire's size originally was reported as 7 acres but was later revised downward to 4.07 acres, the agency said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday evening.

