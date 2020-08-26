Fire sprinklers credited with saving American Canyon family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eight people escaped from a house fire Wednesday night, aided by a fire sprinkler system that helped with early suppression, the American Canyon Fire Protection District reported.

Firefighters responded at 2:05 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 800 block of Spring Mountain Lane. Engine 11 and Engine 311 arrived to heavy black smoke coming from the residence and reports of a trapped resident, the district said in a news release.

After a complete search by ACFPD personnel and assisting agencies, all residents were accounted for.

Mutual aid was provided by Vallejo Fire Department, Napa County Fire Department and Napa City Fire Department.

Eight victims were transported to multiple area hospitals for minor smoke inhalation, the district said.

A residential fire sprinkler system was instrumental in providing early suppression and egress for the residents, the district said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch Now: Surveying the damage: Burned out Berryessa residents