Fire survivor opens Napa art gallery and studio at old Family Drug site

A former Napa pharmacy and drug store could offer the best medicine to help heal one Napa artist — and even the community.
Rhonda Chadwick is writing her own prescription for recovery from the loss of her Berryessa home and art studio during the Hennessey Fire. She’s opening Napa’s newest art gallery and working studio.
Its location? The former Family Drug store in the Food City strip mall at 1805 Old Sonoma Road.
Chadwick said she spent much time over the past few months searching for a new creative “home.”
After connecting with property owner Michael C. Holcomb, she thinks she’s found it.
“When I walked through the door, this felt like the right spot,” said Chadwick. Family Drug closed in November 2019. The space had been vacant since then.
For Chadwick, space is a fresh start, a place to recover from the trauma of the loss of “everything I own” in the fire, she said.
The gallery will be known as the House of Broken Dolly Art Foundation. Besides other artists, Chadwick also plans to support both women who have been abused and senior women facing cancer.
She wants to create a collective space for all Napa artists, “so we can all heal together and help each other” process the fires and the pandemic, said Chadwick. The gallery will offer space for other artists to show and sell their work.
Today, the space is a work in progress. The carpet has been painted and new display areas created.
Two large “booths” have been set up — one for woodworking and one for resin work. Chadwick, who is 58, will have her working studio on site, along with room for other artists.
The windows which once displayed medical equipment and provided views of other drugstore goods are temporarily covered in plastic.
“We’re going to do some magic with the windows” before the grand opening, said Chadwick.
There will also be dedicated areas for classes and workshops, once COVID-19 pandemic gathering rules ease.
Chadwick described herself as an artist who works in many different mediums including resin, textiles, oils, mixed media, collage, jewelry, furniture, makeup, fantasy hair, set design and sculpture. She especially enjoys upcycling projects using vintage finds — most that come to her for free.
“I take old stuff people don’t want anymore and I tell stories with it,” she said.
This is her first experience opening up a commercial gallery space, said Chadwick. “I’m stepping into this day by day. We’ll work forward from there.”
She’s signed a one-year lease and is using some of her fire insurance benefits from the loss of her home to help fund the rent, she said.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “I feel like a grown-up all of a sudden.”
March 28 will be the first show at the new House of Broken Dolly space. That date also happens to be her birthday.
“It’s like a rebirth,” said Chadwick.
Chadwick is the first new tenant to join the Food City strip mall since it was purchased by Holcomb and partners in 2018. At that time he announced a plan to redevelop the mall into a revitalized gathering space with outdoor seating, a market hall and other amenities.
Other changes he's implemented since then include reinstalling the iconic Food City neon letters, which were found on top of the roof of the building, seemingly forgotten for many years.
Photos: inside House of Broken Dolly, Napa's newest art gallery space
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
New Napa art gallery at old Family Drug building
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com