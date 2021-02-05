Fire survivor opens Napa art gallery and studio at old Family Drug site

The gallery will be known as the House of Broken Dolly Art Foundation. Besides other artists, Chadwick also plans to support both women who have been abused and senior women facing cancer.

She wants to create a collective space for all Napa artists, “so we can all heal together and help each other” process the fires and the pandemic, said Chadwick. The gallery will offer space for other artists to show and sell their work.

Today, the space is a work in progress. The carpet has been painted and new display areas created.

Two large “booths” have been set up — one for woodworking and one for resin work. Chadwick, who is 58, will have her working studio on site, along with room for other artists.

The windows which once displayed medical equipment and provided views of other drugstore goods are temporarily covered in plastic.

“We’re going to do some magic with the windows” before the grand opening, said Chadwick.

There will also be dedicated areas for classes and workshops, once COVID-19 pandemic gathering rules ease.