Fire weather watch announced for Napa Valley, North Bay mountain areas starting Wednesday
  • Updated
Fire weather watch
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has announced a fire weather watch starting late Wednesday morning for higher-elevation areas in Napa County and the North Bay, due to a forecast of strengthening winds and dry conditions that may raise the risk of new fire starts and faster-spreading flames.

The watch will take effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and stay in force through 6 p.m. Thursday, with Wednesday night and Thursday morning considered the highest-risk period.

Areas of highest concern for wildfire starts will be the parts of the Napa Valley and the North Bay above 1,000 feet, according to the alert, which the weather service released early Tuesday evening. Higher-elevation areas are projected to see the strongest winds and lowest humidity during the watch period.

Winds from the north and northeast are expected to measure 10 to 25 mph while the watch is in effect, with gusts peaking at 35 mph and wind speeds expected to increase overnight.

Relative humidity was forecast to fall as low as 10-15% Wednesday, increase to 25-35% Wednesday night and then dip further to 8-13% during the day Thursday. Any fresh fires are expected to spread rapidly due to the combination of dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds.

