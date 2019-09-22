Warmer temperatures in the forecast have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch starting Monday night for the North and East Bay hills and higher elevations in the Diablo Range.
Hotter temperatures around the region are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, to be followed by widespread cooling on Thursday, according to the weather service. The fire weather watch will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday in interior locations, along with the North/East Bay hills and
the Diablo Range.
Areas along the coast are expected to see highs on Tuesday ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. Temperatures along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and around the Northern Monterey Bay are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s.