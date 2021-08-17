 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire weather watch in effect for North, East Bay hills
alert

Fire weather watch in effect for North, East Bay hills

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire weather watch in effect for North, East Bay hills

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for interior North and East Bay Hills beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for interior North and East Bay Hills beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday and lasting between 12 and 36 hours, according to a news release the service issued Monday afternoon.

The increased likelihood of fire comes from gusty winds that will peak Tuesday night, drying vegetation that could fuel the rapid spread of any fire that is started. North to Northeast winds are expected at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph, along with gusts up to 50 mph over the highest peaks.

The forecast includes moderate confidence in elevated fire risk for the interior North and East Bay Hills, along with low confidence of these same conditions in coastal mountains in Sonoma County and hills in Marin and Santa Clara counties.

According to the forecast, the highest confidence is for the hills across Napa County, but models do suggest that enhanced offshore winds could also impact interior Sonoma County along with the East Bay hills in Alameda and into Contra Costa counties.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/BayArea.

Napa County Office of Emergency Services recommends items to keep in your "go bag." Courtesy of Napa County

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman rescues deer caught swimming in U.K. ocean

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News