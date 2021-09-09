 Skip to main content
Fire weather watch issued for North, East Bays with lightning possible Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay and East Bay mountains, hills and valleys starting Thursday evening, citing a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The weather service said there may be precipitation as part of the possible thunderstorms, but the main concern is lightning strikes that could spark wildfires in extremely dry vegetation. The thunderstorm threat is expected to pass by Friday morning.

The weather service emphasized that the system "is not currently anticipated to be a repeat of the August 2020 dry lightning event" that caused devastating wildfires throughout the Bay Area.

The fire weather watch is set to last from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.

