Firefighters called to north Napa building after wire sparks

Firefighters were called Tuesday night to a brief electrical fire outside a commercial building in north Napa, according to authorities.

At 8:03 p.m., a fire was reported at 4123 Solano Ave. after an arc on an electrical line created a spark on a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. meter on the outside of the building, according to firefighter Ernesto Martin of Napa Fire.

Fire crews found a fire in an outside electrical panel, but contained it and were able to clear the scene after 35 minutes, Martin said.

The Solano Avenue property hosts the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge No. 93 as well as Benchmark Mortgage Napa Valley. Firefighters and PG&E personnel inspected the interior after the fire report but found no damage, according to Martin.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

