Firefighters continue to make progress with Napa area wildfires

Cal Fire reported steady progress Wednesday morning in containing the massive Hennessey wildfire which has blackened nearly 300,000 acres in Napa, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties.

The fire grew by less than 4,000 acres on Tuesday, allowing mandatory evacuations to be lifted in some rural areas east of the cities of Napa and St. Helena. Many evacuation orders still remain in effect in the greater Lake Berryessa area.

The weather is aiding firefighting, with cooler temperatures and a larger marine layer of fog overnight, the National Weather Service reported.

But with the new weather pattern will come gusty afternoon winds that can make containing the remnants of the lightning-caused mega fire more difficult, the Weather Service said.

Air quality in Napa was better Wednesday morning than on Tuesday when the air was rated as "unhealthy" for eight hours. Air quality at dawn Wednesday was labeled "moderate," with a score of 66 on the AQI Scale. There were times Tuesday when the air scored in the 160s.

Cal Fire said the Hennessey Fire was 33% contained as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, compared to 29% Tuesday evening.