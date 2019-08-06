A grass fire in the area of downed power lines burned two to three acres Monday night at the intersection of Wooden Valley Road and Wooden Valley Cross Road near the Solano County line, Cal Fire reported.
The incident, which occurred shortly before midnight, threatened a structure, but the blaze was contained without any loss of property, Cal Fire said.
Units from Cal Fire, the Napa County Fire Department and a Suisun fire agency responded to the fire.
Pacific Gas & Electric reported that a tree toppled and knocked down the power lines, but it wasn't known if the lines caused the fire. Approximately 150 customers line lost power.