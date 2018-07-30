Cal Fire reported that the Steele Fire near Lake Berryessa was 75 percent contained Monday morning as the mopping up continues.
The number of structures destroyed remained at eight, but the number of acres burned was lowered from 150 to 135.
The fire did most of its damage in the hours immediately following its reported start at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews stopped its spread Friday night. No cause has been reported.
Most evacuations, including the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood, were lifted Sunday and an evacuation center at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa was closed.
Starting at 2 p.m. Monday, all roads in the Berryessa Highlands will be reopened, Cal Fire said. The exception is Headlands Drive which will remain closed at West Ridge Drive South.
Cal Fire had 185 personnel working on cleanup Monday morning.