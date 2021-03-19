 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters quickly put out Norman Rose sign fire

Firefighters quickly put out Norman Rose sign fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa City Fire

Napa City Fire

 Maria Sestito

Napa firefighters quickly extinguished an exterior sign fire at the downtown Norman Rose Tavern, containing damage to some melting and singeing on the sign.

The Fire Department received a call of the fire at 10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters responded, saw flames and quickly put out the fire, Capt. Brian Davis said.

Norman Rose Tavern is located at 1401 First St. The fire was on the Franklin Street side of the building. The round sign with a rose logo is on a tower more than two stories off the ground.

“It’s a plastic sign,” Davis said. “Plastic burns. We just had some active flames. A very small amount of flames, nothing dramatic.”

The fire caused no damage to the building and no smoke damage inside. There was no obvious cause, Davis said.

Any time a fire is left unchecked, there is the potential for extension into the building. This building is stucco, which tends to be fire resistant, he said.

WATCH NOW: TAKE A TOUR OF NAPA'S FOOD CITY, A CLASSIC ART DECO SHOPPING CENTER

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

SEE NAPA'S LEAST EXPENSIVE FEBRUARY HOME

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New asylum seeker camp appears in Tijuana

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News