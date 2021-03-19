Firefighters quickly put out Norman Rose sign fire

Napa firefighters quickly extinguished an exterior sign fire at the downtown Norman Rose Tavern, containing damage to some melting and singeing on the sign.
The Fire Department received a call of the fire at 10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters responded, saw flames and quickly put out the fire, Capt. Brian Davis said.
Norman Rose Tavern is located at 1401 First St. The fire was on the Franklin Street side of the building. The round sign with a rose logo is on a tower more than two stories off the ground.
“It’s a plastic sign,” Davis said. “Plastic burns. We just had some active flames. A very small amount of flames, nothing dramatic.”
The fire caused no damage to the building and no smoke damage inside. There was no obvious cause, Davis said.
Any time a fire is left unchecked, there is the potential for extension into the building. This building is stucco, which tends to be fire resistant, he said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.