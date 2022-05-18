Firefighters rescue resident, three dogs from smoke-filled Napa house

The resident of a Napa house – along with three dogs – avoided serious injury after their rescue from a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Napa Fire.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
A fire truck crew was called at about 1:45 p.m. to a single-family home in the 2300 block of Gerald Street, where they saw fire in the garage, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn. Members of a second engine company searched the smoke-filled interior and rescued a person, along with dogs belonging to the homeowner, Colburn said in an email.
Napa Fire paramedics at the scene assessed the resident, and the dogs received protective Fido masks designed for pets, according to Colburn, who said no firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Colburn reported the house did not appear to have any working smoke detectors.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.
Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.
The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city.
The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining.
Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com