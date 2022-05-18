Firefighters rescue resident, three dogs from smoke-filled Napa house

The resident of a Napa house – along with three dogs – avoided serious injury after their rescue from a fire Saturday afternoon, according to Napa Fire.

A fire truck crew was called at about 1:45 p.m. to a single-family home in the 2300 block of Gerald Street, where they saw fire in the garage, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn. Members of a second engine company searched the smoke-filled interior and rescued a person, along with dogs belonging to the homeowner, Colburn said in an email.

Napa Fire paramedics at the scene assessed the resident, and the dogs received protective Fido masks designed for pets, according to Colburn, who said no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Colburn reported the house did not appear to have any working smoke detectors.

