Cal Fire and Napa County Fire responded to a residential structure fire at 4:06 p.m. on the 1100 block of Second Avenue in the city of Napa after neighbors reported multiple explosions heard.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw “heavy fire showing from an outbuilding, as well as a column of smoke showing,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Russell West.

Fire units were able to contain the fire to the outbuilding before it spread to additional structures on the property. The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes of arrival.

Neighbor Brad Simpkins said of the incident, “I saw black smoke. Other neighbors heard a boom and were alerted to black smoke and ran over to see if they could assist with the animals.”

At the time of the fire, the owners were on the property, where more than a dozen horses were boarded. No medical response was needed and, according to West, “The structure that burned was not affecting the animals.”

West estimated loss and damage to be $50,000. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Napa City Fire Department and AMR also responded to the incident but were called off at the scene.

PHOTOS: Protest at Napa Jack in the Box Jack in the Box protest 3 Jack in the Box protest 1 Jack in the Box protest 2 Jack in the Box protest 4 Jack in the Box protest 5 Jack in the Box protest 6 Jack in the Box protest 7 Jack in the Box protest 8 Jack in the Box protest 9 Jack in the Box protest 10 Jack in the Box protest 11 Jack in the Box protest 12 Jack in the Box protest 13