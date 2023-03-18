Cal Fire and Napa County Fire responded to a residential structure fire at 4:06 p.m. on the 1100 block of Second Avenue in the city of Napa after neighbors reported multiple explosions heard.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw “heavy fire showing from an outbuilding, as well as a column of smoke showing,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Russell West.
Fire units were able to contain the fire to the outbuilding before it spread to additional structures on the property. The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes of arrival.
Neighbor Brad Simpkins said of the incident, “I saw black smoke. Other neighbors heard a boom and were alerted to black smoke and ran over to see if they could assist with the animals.”
At the time of the fire, the owners were on the property, where more than a dozen horses were boarded. No medical response was needed and, according to West, “The structure that burned was not affecting the animals.”
West estimated loss and damage to be $50,000. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Napa City Fire Department and AMR also responded to the incident but were called off at the scene.
From CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook: "With the increased fire activity throughout the state it is important that our CAL FIRE/Napa County Firefighter’s remain prepared for any type of incident they respond to."
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday, March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA and was fired.
Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia speaks during a protest organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal at the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Avenue in Napa on Friday, March 10.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest inside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday, March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA and was fired.
Napa Police officers and a Jack in the Box employee look on as Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday, March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest inside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest inside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest inside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
Fast food workers, organized by Fight for 15 Nor Cal, protest outside the Jack in the Box on W. Imola Ave. in Napa on Friday March 10. The protesters were there to stand in solidarity with Former Napa Jack in the Box worker Iliana Garcia who filed a health and safety complaint with CalOSHA, and was fired.
