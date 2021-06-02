Firefighting helicopter arrives at Napa County Airport in time for wildfire season

One Charlie Hotel isn’t to be used exclusively in Napa County. It is part of Cal Fire’s larger aerial attack that includes 60 of its own aircraft and the ability to expand this by another 100 on-call aircrafts when needed.

“This is a statewide resource,” said Shana Jones, chief of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. “It is positioned here in Napa for quick response for the area for the counties that we serve.”

In addition, Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said, Cal Fire will have a Blackhawk helicopter in Lake County that can reach Napa County in less than five minutes. Air tankers and aircraft can reach the county in five minutes from Sonoma County, 10 minutes from Ukiah and 25 minutes from Sacramento County.

The One Charlie Hotel helicopter will be a “significant player” in the initial attacks on local fires, Cal Fire Capt. Nick Welch said.

Hagen flew Cobra attack helicopters for the U.S. Army. This is his 29th year fighting fires, a career that among other things saw him dumping water on the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The red-and-white helicopter is 99 feet long from rotor tip-to-tip and sits on asphalt at Napa County Airport ready to take off. Its first stop in the event of a wildfire would be a reservoir, lake or other water source to take on water.