First case of Brazilian coronavirus variant P.1 detected in California

Health authorities believe P.1 may be more contagious than the most frequently encountered strain of the virus. It was linked to an abrupt resurgence in cases in Manaus, Brazil, that took place after much of the population was already believed to have been infected.

Both the P.1 and P.2 variants share a mutation that appears to help the virus evade antibodies generated by either a previous infection or a vaccine, according to Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, medical director for Stanford's Clinical Virology Laboratory.

There have been examples of people being infected with P.1 and P.2 variants after they had been infected by another strain, he said, adding that the finding has led researchers to theorize that the two strains may have similar properties. Other coronavirus strains have also been found to infect those previously infected.

San Bernardino county officials said in a news release that it's not clear whether the P.1 variant is more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Sequeira, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested in Brazil, where it showed 0% mortality and 85% success in preventing hospitalizations and severe infections.