First chance for Napans to comment on district election map Tuesday

Napans asked for input on district map

Napans are invited to attend the first public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the transition to district-based elections for City Council.

The change will be implemented for this year’s November election. This special meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, will be the first of six chances for residents to provide input on proposed district boundaries in a forum setting.

Attendees will receive a presentation from Paul Mitchell, the demographer contracted by the city to spearhead the drawing of the new electoral map, outlining the legal parameters for districting and explaining what criteria should be considered. Per California state law, Mitchell won’t provide any proposed maps for this meeting or the next; however, he will ask for public input regarding both the boundaries and composition of districts.

