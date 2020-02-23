First chance for Napans to comment on district election map Tuesday

Napans asked for input on district map
Napans are invited to attend the first public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the transition to district-based elections for City Council.
The change will be implemented for this year’s November election. This special meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, will be the first of six chances for residents to provide input on proposed district boundaries in a forum setting.
Attendees will receive a presentation from Paul Mitchell, the demographer contracted by the city to spearhead the drawing of the new electoral map, outlining the legal parameters for districting and explaining what criteria should be considered. Per California state law, Mitchell won’t provide any proposed maps for this meeting or the next; however, he will ask for public input regarding both the boundaries and composition of districts.
You have free articles remaining.
Participants will have the opportunity to comment on what constitutes a community of interest, defined as a group of people that “share common social or economic interests, live in a geographically definable area, and should be included within a single district for the purposes of effective and fair representation in future elections,” according to official communication from the city.
Some groups are protected classes by law – like ethnic and racial minorities – but other considerations can be taken into account such as age, education level, geographic residence and shared interests.
Council adopted a resolution of intent to transition from the current at-large system to a district-based system on Feb. 11 at the behest of a petition stating the city violates the California Voting Rights Act by diluting the vote of local Latinos.
Latinos account for roughly 41 percent of Napa’s total population but only one Latino has been elected to City Council.
The city has until May 11 to hold a minimum of five public hearings, draw an electoral map and formally adopt a new ordinance codifying the district system.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.